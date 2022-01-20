Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson County woman has been arrested after attempting to sell drugs through social media.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online and located the account and messaged the user posing as a potential customer.

During the investigation, deputies say, the user was identified as Linda Faye Wood, and investigators set-up a meeting.

A JSCO undercover investigator met with Wood and upon arrival they noticed an underage child walking with Wood and got into the investigators car with her.

Wood exchanged nine Lortabs with the investigator for $100, with the underage child was present. Wood was taken into custody immediately following the exchange.

Following the arrest, investigators searched Wood and her property and discovered a prescription bottle with 39 Lortabs. Investigators also found methamphetamine on Wood.

Deputies charged Wood with the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Child Neglect, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

