K9s for Warriors advocate for bill to create world’s largest service dog training facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The organization K9s For Warriors was recognized at the Florida Capitol Wednesday as they advocated for House Bill 9049, which would give them the funding to build the largest service dog training facility in the world.

According to the nationwide organization, 20 veterans die by suicide every day, which is a statistic the group wants to help put an end to by getting more veterans these potential life-saving friends.

“We have veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress right now that are hiding at home, and having a service dog is a bridge back out to the world,” said K9s for Warriors CEO Rory Diamond. “Right now, the waitlist is five years and that’s just too long and so this will help cut down the waitlist.”

He says they hope to build a mega facility that would house 150 kennels, and they already have state representatives showing their support.

“All you really do is have to hear the stories of these veterans coming back and how these dogs have really transformed their entire lives. And the incredible power it has to heal and restore and bring hope to have sacrificed so much for you and I. So it’s an easy yes,” said Florida State Representative Sam Garrison.

Veterans like Becca Stephens, who suffered from PTSD and addiction, said her service dog changed her life.

“There’s not much that gets me down anymore, right? Because I’ve been there and I’ve been at rock-bottom but what Bobbi has done for me is shown me a different way to feel about the world and show me that life is going to be okay,” said Stephens. “This opportunity and K9s for Warriors and themselves, they actually care. You know they’re not just here to hand out service dogs. They’re actually going to do what they can to make sure they make a dent in this suicide crisis that veterans are having.”

According to K9s For Warriors, studies from Purdue University have shown that cortisol levels for veterans are higher after they get their dogs than before, proving their effectiveness.

