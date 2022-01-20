Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, causing traffic on Highway 90

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic on Highway 90.

According to troopers, traffic is blocked on Brickyard Road at Highway 90, all the way to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 east at mile marker 181. Traffic is also being diverted off I-10 west at mile marker 196.

The major leak caused eastbound traffic on Highway 90 to shutdown at the Flying J, located at 32670 Blue Star Highway. Westbound traffic on Highway 90 is shut down at Getty Road.

FHP says the leak happened after a crew putting up power poles was digging and hit the gas line. Troopers had to evacuate the Waffle House, Pilot and Flying J nearby the leak location.

Gadsden County says its emergency management department is on the scene and a hazmat control unit is on the way.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

