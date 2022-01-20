In the Nole Zone: FSU students establishing hoops culture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team is 84-5 in their last 89 games at home. The record has become inescapable if you ever flip on an FSU hoops game on TV.

That record is a testament to the culture that Leonard Hamilton and company have built in Tallahassee. However, it seemed only appropriate to shift our attention to those off the floor and the culture being built just a few feet away from the hardwood.

Boos are the unofficial soundtrack of Duke Basketball on the road. The crowds always come to watch the sport’s Darth Vader, but Tuesday night at the Tucker Center, Coach K and company were greeted by an army of white that would make stormtroopers blush.

In only its third season back in operation as FSU’s official student section, the Nole Zone once again showed off a big-time college hoops atmosphere for a national television audience.

“We started promoting this white-out, I would say, five days ago,” said Jake Mossing, the president of The Nole Zone. “Look at all these people. The whole student section is filled. People are buying in.”

For The Nole Zone’s 19-member board, these days have been a long time coming.

”I had been to every single FSU basketball game as a student here, even before the Nole Zone existed, and when I saw FSU basketball post that we’re gonna have an official student section, I just knew I had to be involved in that,” said Nole Zone Vice President Madysen Redding.

“With our consistency at home and the program becoming better and better each year, it was the right time and the right place and we’ve expanded ever since,” said Mossing.

It’s one thing to show up and cheer the home team on against basketball royalty. It’s another entirely to do it against the likes of Penn and Tulane.

But every single time the doors have come open this season while school is in session, the Garnet Army has answered the call.

“Everyone who is here today really wants to be here and I feel that about every single game because every single game has sold out this year,” Redding said.

The new bloods started, and the pandemic couldn’t stop it. With no signs of slowing down, the students that make up The Nole Zone’s board have their sights set on expansion outside the hardwood.

“There’s a lot of amazing sports here at Florida State and there’s a ton of them so our goal at Nole Zone is to expand to these other sports and to go into more and more games,” said Mossing.

They’re hoping to keep the rush going outside FSU’s own madhouse on Madison.

Thursday’s noon tip may put this season’s sellout streak in jeopardy. But rest assured, the Nole Zone is doing everything they can to pack the Tuck for the Thursday matinee.

