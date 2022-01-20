Advertisement

Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of fentanyl hidden in a baby crib.

Officials said they were notified by the Florida Department of Children and Families on Wednesday of a possible child abuse case. After investigating, officials charged Rebecca Turner, 35, with two counts of child abuse and violation of probation.

While walking through the residents, investigators found a bag inside a baby crib. Inside they found an empty baby formula can that had:

  • Multi-colored pills positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl
  • Crystal substance positive for methamphetamine
  • White substance positive for cocaine
  • Green substance positive for fentanyl
  • Small black scale and Turner’s ID

Officials say there were more than 34,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, more than 76 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 21 grams of marijuana.

In addition to the child abuse charges, Turner was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotic equipment. She was booked into the Bay County Jail.

