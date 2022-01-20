Advertisement

Seminole County Schools closed Friday due to COVID staffing shortages, middle-high school shifts to remote learning

The board says Seminole County Middle High School (grades 6th to 12th) will move to a remote...
The board says Seminole County Middle High School (grades 6th to 12th) will move to a remote learning model from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 28, because of the COVID-19 staffing shortage.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Seminole County Board of Education says the school district will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The board also says Seminole County Middle High School (grades 6th to 12th) will move to a remote learning model from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 28, because of the COVID-19 staffing shortage.

Seminole County Elementary School (pre-k to 5th grade) will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24, according to the press release.

The board says SCMHS students will return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 31.

The press release says as of Thursday morning, extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled if staffing can be maintained.

You can find the school district’s distance learning guide at this link or below.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating Tuesday night shooting near San Luis Rd.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
A fire destroyed a daycare. Families left scrambling for childcare were soon relieved to learn...
After daycare fire, Tallahassee preschool welcomes families scrambling for childcare
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas prosecutor says he won’t file charges in teen’s custody death

Latest News

What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 20, 2022
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2022
The program, All Kids Bike, helps give kids who might not have a bicycle at home a head start.
Tallahassee elementary students learn to ride bikes, but with a catch
What's Brewing? Jan. 20, 2022