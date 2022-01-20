Seminole County Schools closed Friday due to COVID staffing shortages, middle-high school shifts to remote learning

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Seminole County Board of Education says the school district will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The board also says Seminole County Middle High School (grades 6th to 12th) will move to a remote learning model from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 28, because of the COVID-19 staffing shortage.

Seminole County Elementary School (pre-k to 5th grade) will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24, according to the press release.

The board says SCMHS students will return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 31.

The press release says as of Thursday morning, extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled if staffing can be maintained.

You can find the school district’s distance learning guide at this link or below.

