Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub in the early morning hours of Friday, January 7.

TPD says they have arrested 21-year-old Jordan Brown for first degree murder.

Officials say it has been determined that a physical altercation occurred between the victim and Dequan Blount, who was arrested on Jan. 8. TPD says during the altercation, Brown retrieved his gun and began shooting the victim.

As this happened, TPD says, Blount began shooting with his firearm.

Officials say Blount and Brown ran from the scene and made contact with officers in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Authorities say Brown has been at a local hospital until Thursday, where he was released and transferred to the Leon County Detention Facility.

