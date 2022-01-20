Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating Tuesday night shooting near San Luis Rd.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
A fire destroyed a daycare. Families left scrambling for childcare were soon relieved to learn...
After daycare fire, Tallahassee preschool welcomes families scrambling for childcare
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers

Latest News

A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las...
New vehicles to be rated on how they make drivers stay alert
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib