Advertisement

Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers

FILE PHOTO: The Gateway Shopping Center located in Thomasville.
FILE PHOTO: The Gateway Shopping Center located in Thomasville.(Jaclyn Harold - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers located in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Officers were sent to the area a little after 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.

TPD says the suspect is a white man, who is thin and “possibly dirty looking,” wearing a dark trench coat. Police say he was last seen carrying a TJ Maxx bag.

The jewelry store is located at 15039 US 19 South in Thomasville.

If you have any information for police, contact TPD’s dispatch at 229-226-2101. If you see someone matching the suspect’s description, TPD is asking you to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating Tuesday night shooting near San Luis Rd.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
A fire destroyed a daycare. Families left scrambling for childcare were soon relieved to learn...
After daycare fire, Tallahassee preschool welcomes families scrambling for childcare
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina

Latest News

The organization K9s For Warriors was recognized at the Florida Capitol Wednesday as they...
K9s for Warriors advocate for bill to create world’s largest service dog training facility
The Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More held a dedication service Wednesday night after a $1.8...
Co-cathedral of St. Thomas More finishes renovation following 2019 arson
The board says Seminole County Middle High School (grades 6th to 12th) will move to a remote...
Seminole County Schools closed Friday due to COVID staffing shortages, middle-high school shifts to remote learning
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 20, 2022