Almost 10% of Leon County Schools’ workforce out with COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Leon County Schools COVID dashboard, in the last 14 days, there have been more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases among students and staff reported.

Some districts in the region have been forced to shut down due to a lack of staffing, but LCS is managing.

As of Wednesday, about 10% of LCS’s staff reported having COVID-19.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said staffing was his greatest concern coming back from winter break, adding that the main goal is to keep students safe and keep schools open.

He said despite the Omicron variant, the district is able to continue its normal operations.

“We have seen our attendance rates decline even with teachers and bus drivers. Bus drivers are having to do double routes. We had upwards of 200 teachers out just yesterday, which is about 10 percent of our teacher workforce,” Hanna said.

Hanna added that the community has stepped up to help.

He said at the start of the school year, there were only about 200 substitute teachers; now the number is near 600.

However, bus drivers are in a different position.

Hanna said there is no substitute pool for drivers at all; any time one is out, another has to drive double routes.

If you’re interested in driving, you can apply here.

