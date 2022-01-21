Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen

This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.
This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.(Texas DPS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for an abducted 14-year-old Texas girl who’s believed to be in immediate danger.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, who was reported missing from Buda, Texas, and whose last known location was in Austin on Thursday, according to the department.

Hillary is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

She is believed to be accompanied by 28-year-old Hector Avila. Police are seeking Avila in connection with Hillary’s abduction.

Avila is described as a Hispanic male, 4-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos on his shoulder. He was last heard from in Austin.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Hillary to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6880 or dial 911.

