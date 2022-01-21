The Challenger Learning Center IMAX Theater reopens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Back and better than ever: The Challenger Learning Center’s IMAX theater has reopened after almost two years. The theater had been closed due to COVID and for renovations.

WCTV reporter Monica Casey had a look inside.

With a new screen, improved light and seats and better ADA accessibility, the Challenger Learning Center’s IMAX Theater is ready for moviegoers.

“We have the largest screen in town,” said Challenger Learning Center’s communications manager David Fierro.

To be exact, the screen is 50-feet high.

Fierro said watching a movie in an IMAX theater can be an immersive experience.

For the grand reopening, the theater will be showing “Spiderman: No Way Home” and a documentary called “Asteroid Hunters.”

The Challenger Learning Center is an anchor of downtown Tallahassee.

“We’re thankful for the customers who have been here with us for a long time. We’re talking about families that bring their kids here for summer camps and so forth and IMAX and the Challenger Center has been a part of their families’ entertainment, so we’re happy to see them back,” said ...

The popcorn is popped, and employees are ready to welcome the community inside the renovated theater.

Saturday, Jan. 22, is Free Kids Day, where children can get into a movie free with a paying adult.

The Challenger Learning Center has one of these days each month.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.