COVID-19 testing site opens at Shady Grove Baptist Church
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nomi Health has opened another COVID-19 testing site in Tallahassee, this time at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on Chaires Cross Road.
According to a flyer sent to the WCTV newsroom, the site is open every day until further notice from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church is located at 1478 Chaires Cross Road in Tallahassee.
Testing at the site is free.
