Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site opens at Shady Grove Baptist Church

The site is open every day until further notice from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The site is open every day until further notice from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.(Pexels)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nomi Health has opened another COVID-19 testing site in Tallahassee, this time at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on Chaires Cross Road.

According to a flyer sent to the WCTV newsroom, the site is open every day until further notice from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church is located at 1478 Chaires Cross Road in Tallahassee.

Testing at the site is free.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments
Deputies in Jackson County received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online via...
Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child

Latest News

Some districts in the region have been forced to shut down due to a lack of staffing, but LCS...
Almost 10% of Leon County Schools’ workforce out with COVID
The Colquitt County Health Department is hosting an incentive vaccine clinic on Friday from 8...
Colquitt Co. to host COVID vaccine incentive event
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Health officials said they are physically and mentally exhausted but they’re attacking the...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center is experiencing staff shortages