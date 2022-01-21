COVID-19 testing site opens at Shady Grove Baptist Church

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nomi Health has opened another COVID-19 testing site in Tallahassee, this time at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on Chaires Cross Road.

According to a flyer sent to the WCTV newsroom, the site is open every day until further notice from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church is located at 1478 Chaires Cross Road in Tallahassee.

Testing at the site is free.

