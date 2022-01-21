FAMU announces Saturday’s women’s basketball game canceled, men’s time change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced changes to their men’s and women’s basketball schedule for this weekend.

FAMU has announced Saturday’s game for the Lady Rattlers against Alcorn State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Alcorn St. program.

As a result, the men’s basketball game will now start at 3 p.m., instead of the originally scheduled 4 p.m.

The Lady Rattlers are set to play again on Monday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m. against Jackson State.

