Advertisement

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments
Deputies in Jackson County received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online via...
Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child

Latest News

A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
This combination photo shows Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28.
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: UF can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state