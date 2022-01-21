Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 21, 2022

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Jan. 20, 2022.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments
Deputies in Jackson County received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online via...
Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child

Latest News

Deputies in Jackson County received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online via...
Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib
Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man on eight felony charges, including...
Bainbridge Public Safety arrest man on drug, animal cruelty charges