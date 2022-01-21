Sheriff’s Office: 2 children killed in Eastpoint house fire

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight Friday.

Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. at a home in Eastpoint, but did not give an exact address.

Multiple agencies responded to the initial call, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carrabelle Police Department and the Apalachicola Police Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.