Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: 2 children killed in Eastpoint house fire

Multiple agencies responded to the initial call.
Two children killed in house fire
Two children killed in house fire(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight Friday.

Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. at a home in Eastpoint, but did not give an exact address.

Multiple agencies responded to the initial call, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carrabelle Police Department and the Apalachicola Police Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2022

Latest News

Two Tallahassee residents are asking the community to keep their eyes peeled for a black GMC...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Family searches for dog stolen from porch
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 21, 2022
The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway caused traffic to...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts traffic Thursday afternoon
What's Brewing? Jan. 21, 2022