Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments
Deputies in Jackson County received a tip that someone was attempting to sell pills online via...
Jackson County woman arrested for attempting to sell drugs in presence of a child

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ might be caused by changes in spinal fluid, new study suggests