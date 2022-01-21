Thomasville Police Department welcomes new K-9

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two-year old German Shepherd Apollo is the newest member to the Thomasville Police Department and assigned to serve and protect the Thomasville community.

On January 23, 2021 Apollo was purchased from Southern State K-9 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The purchase was made possible through a large donation of $15,000 from the William Howard Flowers, Jr Foundation, according to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney.

“We are extremely appreciative of the donation which assisted with the costs associated with the purchase and training of Apollo...“I am confident that Police Officer Leonard Angel and K-9 Apollo will form an exceptional team and that the duo will serve our community well,” said Chief Letteney.

Officer Angel, a four year veteran with TPD, says he’s excited about the journey and relationship he will have with Apollo in the near future. This will Angel’s first K-9 and Apollo’s first handler.

Officials say Apollo was one of several prospective canines available to the department. “I chose him because he exhibits a deliberate search method and he is methodical when searching for substances such as narcotics or people,” said Angel.

The duo began training together in August of 2021 and finished the program in December. Apollo has been trained in several areas such as criminal apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking, and article searching.

Although he has only recently moved to the Thomasville area, K-9 Apollo has quickly made the city his home.

“Apollo has let it be known that a visit to Ellianos Coffee for a sugar-free pup cup is at the top of his favorite local destinations,” said Letteney.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.