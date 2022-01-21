Advertisement

Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect involved in a robbery that took place at Kay’s Jewelry on US HWY 19S in Thomasville on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as a tall white male and slender in build. Officials say the suspect was wearing dark colored clothing and a dark colored knee-length trench coat-like jacket at the time of the robbery.

The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect...
The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect involved in a robbery that took place at Kay’s Jewelry on US HWY 19S in Thomasville on Thursday.(Thomasville Police Department)

Thomasville Police ask anyone who may have information of the incident to call 229-227-3302 or 229-226-2101.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a major gas leak on Brickyard Road in Midway is causing traffic...
Major gas leak in Midway disrupts businesses, traffic Thursday afternoon
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers
Two children killed in house fire
Sheriff’s Office: 2 children killed in Eastpoint house fire
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments

Latest News

Two-year old German Shepherd Apollo is the newest member to the Thomasville Police Department...
Thomasville Police Department welcomes new K-9
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a new text-to-911 service.
Jackson County Sheriff’s introduce new 911 texting service
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: UF can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
FAMU announces Saturday’s women’s basketball game canceled, men’s time change