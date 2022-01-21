Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect involved in a robbery that took place at Kay’s Jewelry on US HWY 19S in Thomasville on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as a tall white male and slender in build. Officials say the suspect was wearing dark colored clothing and a dark colored knee-length trench coat-like jacket at the time of the robbery.

Thomasville Police ask anyone who may have information of the incident to call 229-227-3302 or 229-226-2101.

