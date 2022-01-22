Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 22

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started on a cold note with temperatures in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning. Cloud coverage remained in many locations, but a slow clearing is in the forecast for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will struggle to climb as cold air advection continues with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland will be likely early Sunday morning with a clear sky overnight. The sunshine will be prevalent Sunday with highs closer to 60 to the lower 60s.

Monday morning will be chilly again with lows at or below freezing across our inland locations with low temperatures slightly warmer along the coastline. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday, the lower 60s, with a mostly sunny sky.

The global models showed a surface low develop in the Gulf of Mexico or along the Gulf Coast late Monday into early Tuesday. The guidance models differed on the location of the low as it moved east. Regardless of placement, rain chances will be in place for the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday - mainly in the morning. The morning low will be in the 40s with a high near 60.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet once again with near- to below-normal temperatures. The morning low Wednesday will be in the 40s with a colder 30s expected Thursday. Highs will be near 60 Wednesday and in the 50s Thursday.

Guidance models hinted at another storm system moving into the Southeast Friday and Saturday, but inconsistencies exist that lower the confidence of the forecast. For now, low-end rain chances are in the forecast for Friday.

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 22
