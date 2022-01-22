Advertisement

Full Court Friday: January 21, 2022

Full Court Friday
Full Court Friday(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV Sports team has your high school basketball highlights for the evening of Friday, January 21.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda, Fletcher Keel and Brandon Spencer as they have your highlights for:

  • Rickards at Godby (boys)
  • Wekiva at Florida High (girls)
  • Westover at Cairo (girls)
  • Dougherty at Thomas County Central (boys)
  • Wewahitchka at Franklin Co. (boys)
  • Rocky Bayou at Aucilla Christian (boys/girls doubleheader)

As well as a preview of this weekend’s college hoops action.

You can watch this week’s Full Court Friday below.

