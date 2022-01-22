Advertisement

Mother tells Va. school board she’ll ‘bring every gun loaded and ready’ over mask mandate

By Kyle Rogers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia have charged a woman who made a perceived threat at a local school board meeting discussing a mask mandate within the school district.

WHSV reports that Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of making a threat while on school property, according to the Luray Police Department.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with, “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin said the governor does not condone violence or threats of any kind.

According to police, the magistrate has released King on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight...
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for family who lost 2 girls in mobile home fire
The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect...
Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle
The Tallahassee Police Department says a second man has been arrested in connection to a deadly...
Tallahassee Police make second arrest in connection to fatal Good Vibes Only shooting

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the two girls killed in Friday's...
Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion...
Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming...
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA
A wildfire forced evacuations in California near Big Sur. (Source: KSBW)
Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations