Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after an overnight fire claimed the lives of two young girls, the Franklin County Sheriff identified the victims and shared more details on upcoming fundraisers.

According to the FCSO Facebook Page, 11-year-old Alexis Sloan and 10-year-old Lilly Sloan were killed when a fire sparked in their mobile home early Friday morning. Sheriff A.J. Smith previously said a heat lamp keeping puppies warm likely sparked the blaze.

A prayer vigil will be held Sunday at Hope Park at 4 p.m.

Starting Monday, the sheriff’s office will collect donations. The family has plenty of clothes, but is in need of household essentials.

A charity fund has also been set up to aid the family.

Emerald Coast Credit Union is hosting a yard sale on Saturday Jan. 29 at 268 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.

