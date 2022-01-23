Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures took a nosedive Saturday night once the cloud cover departed most of the area. Some of the eastern Big Bend counties still struggled to clear overnight, which kept the morning temperatures in Perry warmer than locations to the west and north. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s to near 60 - much warmer than Saturday’s highs.

Another round of freezing temperatures will return Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will remain nearly identical to the Sunday morning lows (upper 20s to lower 30s) except for the eastern Big Bend where cloud cover limited any overnight cooling. Highs Monday will rise to near 60 with more clouds moving in from the west in the afternoon.

A surface low is forecast to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico by Monday and move east through Tuesday and Wednesday. Though the center of the low will stay to the south of the Big Bend, it is expected to bring an increase in rain chances starting Monday night and into Tuesday. The rain will likely clear out of the viewing area by the evening, and conditions will improve once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Lows Tuesday will be in the 40s with highs in the 50s under a near-overcast sky.

The weather stays quiet Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the upper 30s - not as cold as recent days.

Guidance models continue to waffle on the weather setup for Friday and Saturday. While the European model was showing more run-to-run consistency of a low developing along or east of Florida’s Atlantic coast late Friday and Saturday, which would keep the viewing area dry. Meanwhile, the American GFS has a low developing in the Gulf that would bring rain to the area, but then remove it in a following model run and then bring it back again. This meteorologist will continue to leave rain chances on the lower in for Friday and Saturday. Trends in the guidance runs will be monitored by the Pinpoint Weather Team over the next few days to gain some confidence in the forecast for next weekend.

