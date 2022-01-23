Advertisement

It’s Meow or Never holds a birthday celebration for Betty White to bring awareness to their cause

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the late great Betty White’s birthday being Monday to celebrate the nonprofit ‘It’s Meow or Never for Ferals’ felt it was only right to hold a fundraiser for their organization. Using white’s love for animals, the program teamed up with Esposito’s to help showcase some of the cats in their care and help them find forever homes.

“We’re just trying to get the cats homes so they can be loved and just have families,” said one of It’s Meow or Never for Ferals young volunteers.

They also gave out hot dogs, diet coke, and a red cake all in Betty White’s honor as they collected donations to continue to find foster families and homes for their sponsored felines.

