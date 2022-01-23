Advertisement

McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say

Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she allegedly shot a McDonald's employee in Cool Valley, Missouri.(Source: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office via KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri woman is accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee after an argument regarding a discount on French fries.

Court documents state 30-year-old Terika Clay argued with the McDonald’s employee working at the drive-thru Wednesday afternoon about a discount on French fries. The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break, KMOV reports.

Clay then allegedly hit the employee in the head with a gun and shot them.

The incident that happened just before 1 p.m. at 1790 Florissant Road in Cool Valley, Missouri, was captured on video, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Clay was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the two girls killed in Friday's...
Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight...
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for family who lost 2 girls in mobile home fire
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect...
Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

A wildfire forced evacuations in California near Big Sur. (Source: KSBW)
Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders, supporters defiant a week after hostage siege
The NYPD officer fatally shot in Harlem shooting was identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera....
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help ‘chaotic city’
Members of It's Meow or Never celebrate Betty White's love for animals for her birthday.
It’s Meow or Never holds a birthday celebration for Betty White to bring awareness to their cause