1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-car accident last Friday, according to Valdosta Police Department.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the single-car accident in the 1600 block of Madison Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a vehicle had struck a concrete utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Christina Viars, 46, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Viars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

