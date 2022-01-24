Advertisement

Barb’s Brittle Banana Nut Bread

By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
INGREDIENTS

  • 3 ripe large bananas, mashed
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • ½  cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1/3 cup plain or flavored yogurt
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½  cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 ¼  teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼  teaspoon baking soda
  • ½  teaspoon salt
  • ½  cup chopped walnuts
  • ½  cup chopped Barb’s Brittle Praline pieces

TOPPINGS

  • ½  cup chopped walnuts
  • ½  cup chopped Barb’s Brittle Praline pieces
  • ¼  cup of crushed Barb’s Banana Nut Brittle

METHOD

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.  Line a loaf pan  (9 x 5) with parchment paper and grease lightly with butter.

In a large bowl stir the flour with the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt . Then stir in ½  cup of the chopped walnuts and ½  cup of the chopped praline pieces.

In a medium-sized bowl mash the bananas with a fork. Then whisk in the beaten eggs, melted butter, and yogurt. Using a spatula, lightly fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined.

Spread the batter into the pan and sprinkle the remaining walnuts, praline pieces, and brittle over the top of the batter. Bake for 55 - 60 minutes or when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Place on a wire rack to cool and then remove the bread from the pan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

