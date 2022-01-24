Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Evening Update - Sunday, Jan. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures late Sunday night were already at the freezing mark in some South Georgia and Big Bend locations. Temperatures Monday morning are forecast to be close to where they were Sunday morning - upper 20s inland to the lower to mid 30s along the coast. The sky will remain clear and the wind will be light to calm, which would allow for raidational cooling to take place.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to near 60 Monday with a sunny start to the day. Cloud coverage is forecast to increase Monday afternoon ahead of a storm system that is forecast to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and advance east during the day into Tuesday. Rain chances are forecast to increase Monday night and into Tuesday with overall rain chances at 70%. Rainfall totals of less than an inch are anticipated with this low pressure system.

The rain should clear out Tuesday evening and night followed by a clearing sky by later on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 40s.

Guidance models have come into better agreement with the large-scale setup for the next storm system Friday into Saturday, but timing differences remained as of this update. Rain chances are expected to increase Friday afternoon and night. The area could still see showers Saturday morning followed by a clearing sky later in the day. We could see temperatures back to near the freezing mark next Sunday morning with highs near 60.

