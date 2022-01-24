Franklin Co. residents hold vigil for victims of Eastpoint fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 people gathered at Hope Park in Franklin County on Sunday for a somber vigil to honor the lives of two young girls who were killed in a mobile home fire in Eastpoint on Friday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 11-year-old Alexis Sloan and 10-year-old Lilly Sloan. Sunday evening, the small community honored their lives.

“In the fire, they would not desert each other, and I firmly believe that was a contributing factor to their passing because one would not be leaving the other,” Eastpoint Church preacher Mike Johnson said.

Johnson said the turnout at the vigil is evidence the community is prepared to help their fellow neighbors when tragedy strikes.

“With a town for each other, there’s so much love from these people that they would come out and honor these girls,” Johnson said. “It was a wonderful thing and a wonderful gathering for all of us, and I know for their families. Their mother and father were not able to attend because they’re not able to leave the house yet, but they’re so appreciative.”

Cheyenne Rotella is a resident who attended the vigil. She remembered the moment she saw her neighbor and classmate’s trailer up in flames.

”I was laying down on the couch and then I heard screaming,” Rotella said. “I seen my cousin running and wake up my dad, and then I look out the window seeing a huge fire.”

Dee Allen had a final message for the Sloan sisters.

“It’s going to be OK. Because the community is coming along beside them, and I know this community is not going to stop until they’re taken care of,” Allen said. “So, for them to be comforted. I love what was said to me: They weren’t taken away from me, they were brought home.”

FCSO and members of the Eastpoint Church of Christ have started accepting donations to help the family move through this process. You can make donations at this link. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 850-670-8500.

The sheriff’s office shared this information regarding donations with WCTV:

A check can also be mailed to 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328, please make sure it is noted for the Cooper Family. Centennial Bank has an account set up and donations can be made to the Cooper Family.

There will be a yard sale at Emerald Coast Credit Union on Saturday, Jan. 29 at their location, 268 Highway 98 Eastpoint, proceeds will go to the family.

The family has plenty of clothes, but is in need of household essentials.

