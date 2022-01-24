Advertisement

Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The government is now offering free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

Some Americans have started receiving their free COVID-19 tests provided by the government.

A Los Angeles woman got her tests over the weekend.

She says she placed her order six days ago when the federal website went live.

Others who have received their tests also ordered them that day.

Supplies are limited to four tests per household.

You can order them at www.covidtests.gov.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the two girls killed in Friday's...
Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
Deanna Shirey, Robert Carter
Trial begins for man accused in 2018 murder of 70-year-old Thomasville woman
The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until...
JT Burnette reports to federal prison
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight...
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for family who lost 2 girls in mobile home fire

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off