JT Burnette reports to federal prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette reported to federal prison over the weekend to begin serving a three-year sentence in a high-profile public corruption scheme.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator shows JT Burnette is being held at a minimum-security prison camp in Montgomery, Alabama. It shows a release date of August 7, 2024.
Burnette was ordered to report to prison by Jan. 23, after his attempts to remain free pending appeal were rejected by both the district and appeals courts.
Burnette was convicted in Aug. 2021 on five counts, including bribery and extortion, in the wake of an FBI investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee.
Burnette is the final defendant to report to prison in the case.
BOP records show former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox is serving a five-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Talladega, Alabama, and associate Paige Carter-Smith is serving a two-year sentence at a federal prison in Marianna, Florida.
