Advertisement

JT Burnette reports to federal prison

The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until...
The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until July 2021.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette reported to federal prison over the weekend to begin serving a three-year sentence in a high-profile public corruption scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator shows JT Burnette is being held at a minimum-security prison camp in Montgomery, Alabama. It shows a release date of August 7, 2024.

Burnette was ordered to report to prison by Jan. 23, after his attempts to remain free pending appeal were rejected by both the district and appeals courts.

Burnette was convicted in Aug. 2021 on five counts, including bribery and extortion, in the wake of an FBI investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee.

Burnette is the final defendant to report to prison in the case.

BOP records show former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox is serving a five-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Talladega, Alabama, and associate Paige Carter-Smith is serving a two-year sentence at a federal prison in Marianna, Florida.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the two girls killed in Friday's...
Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight...
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for family who lost 2 girls in mobile home fire
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 21, 2022
The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect...
Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

More than 100 people gathered at Hope Park in Franklin County on Sunday for a somber vigil to...
Franklin Co. residents hold vigil for victims of Eastpoint fire
Deanna Shirey, Robert Carter
Trial begins for man accused in 2018 murder of 70-year-old Thomasville woman
Two suspects wanted in connection to aa armed robbery in South Georgia.
Meigs armed robbery caught on camera
Meigs armed robbery caught on camera