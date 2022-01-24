Advertisement

Man arrested for pointing laser at Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested for pointing a laser at a Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter earlier in January, according to court documents.

According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Jay Sims pointed his laser pointer at the helicopter because it was flying over his house on Collins Landing Road on Jan. 5.

The affidavit says the sheriff’s office was using the helicopter to try to locate a suspect for an unrelated case. When a deputy came to Sims’ door to talk to him about the helicopter, Sims interrupted him and said “I know dude” and made a circle with his hand pointing skyward, the affidavit states.

Sims then told the deputy he knew it was a helicopter but shined the laser towards it anyway, the affidavit says.

The affidavit also says the helicopter footage clearly shows a red beam shining from the doorway of Sims’ house on Collins Landing Road multiple times. At one point, the laser disrupted the helicopter’s camera equipment, the court document says.

“Your affiant observed the same male figure use the laser lighting device three different times, each time the laser lighting device is pointed directly towards the aircraft where both pilots were seated and operating the aircraft,” the affidavit says.

Sims was arrested and charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.

