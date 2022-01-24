Advertisement

Meigs armed robbery caught on camera

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to a Saturday night armed robbery at the Meigs Food Mart.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of the robbery to its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. In the video, two male suspects can be seen holding an employee at gunpoint before taking money from a safe and the cash register.

In Dec. 2021, TCSO released a surveillance video of two men walking into Aiden’s in Meigs and holding the employees at gunpoint. Saturday night’s robbery at the Food Mart happened just blocks away.

“We do believe the last robbery at Aiden’s and this robbery are associated, and the city of Meigs will be much safer with them behind bars,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

In the video from Saturday, you can see the suspects force the employee into the store and behind the counter. Both wore gloves, face masks and dark clothing.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the TCSO at 229-225-3315. There is a cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

