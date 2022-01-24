Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Jackson County, deputies investigating

The sheriff’s office says a bystander discovered the remains, and deputies were able to confirm the skeletal remains in the woods were human.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the area of 71 North and I-10 on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The sheriff’s office says a bystander discovered the remains, and deputies were able to confirm the skeletal remains in the woods were human.

JCSO and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the scene throughout Sunday night and returned to the area Monday morning to continue the investigation.

As of Monday evening, law enforcement has not been able to identify the remains.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

