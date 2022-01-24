Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in connection to an Oct. 2019 shooting on South Adams Street.

According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben Goodson shot a woman in the face and pistol-whipped another at his apartment after one of them denied his sexual advances.

“The victim who was shot was able to seek help from law enforcement,” the press release says.

The State Attorney’s Office says both women managed to make a full recovery from the attack.

Goodson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life, according to the release. His sentencing date is set for 2:30 p.m. on March 2.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.