Advertisement

Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 shooting

According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben...
According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben Goodson shot a woman in the face and pistol-whipped another at his apartment after one of them denied his sexual advances.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in connection to an Oct. 2019 shooting on South Adams Street.

According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben Goodson shot a woman in the face and pistol-whipped another at his apartment after one of them denied his sexual advances.

“The victim who was shot was able to seek help from law enforcement,” the press release says.

The State Attorney’s Office says both women managed to make a full recovery from the attack.

Goodson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life, according to the release. His sentencing date is set for 2:30 p.m. on March 2.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the two girls killed in Friday's...
Sheriff identifies girls killed in Eastpoint fire, prayer vigil and fundraisers scheduled
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children died in a house fire overnight...
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for family who lost 2 girls in mobile home fire
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 21, 2022
The Thomasville Police Department have released stills from surveillance video of the suspect...
Thomasville Police release photos of Kay’s Jewelers robbery suspect
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

Killearn Lakes kindergarteners receive new bikes
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
More than 100 people gathered at Hope Park in Franklin County on Sunday for a somber vigil to...
Franklin Co. residents hold vigil for victims of Eastpoint fire
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta