Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019

Andrew Lawyer II
Andrew Lawyer II(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after he shot his son in the face in Jan. 2019, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Andrew Lawyer II faces a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 25 years as a result of this conviction, the press release says.

Lawyer was arrested on Jan. 3, 2019, in connection to this shooting in the 8800 block of Sapphire Drive, according to a previous WCTV report. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said at the time Lawyer shot his son during an argument, and his wife witnessed the shooting.

The State Attorney’s Office release says the argument was over olive oil and Lawyer kicking his son’s dog. Lawyer shot his son in the face, then fired another shot at him when he was on the ground, but the second bullet didn’t hit the victim, the release says.

“After the victim ran out the room and the defendant proceeded to pint the firearm for a third time at the victim as he ran out,” the release says. “The defendant’s wife and the victim’s mother witnessed the entire event.”

The jury trial began on Thursday, Jan. 20, and finished on Friday, Jan. 21. The state entered the 911 call, pictures from the scene, the firearm, casings and bullets as evidence for the trial.

Two law enforcement officers, one from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and another from the Tallahassee Police Department, testified as expert witnesses, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A sentencing date has not been set yet for this case.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

