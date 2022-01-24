TPD officer ‘likely to face charges’ in confrontation at jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Attorney Jack Campbell says a Tallahassee police officer is “likely to face charges” in connection with an incident at the Leon County Jail last week.

Campbell says there is an active criminal investigation into a confrontation in the jail sally port early last Sunday.

The State Attorney says he has reviewed both surveillance footage and bodycam footage of the incident.

Campbell would not comment on what happened or name either the officer or the inmate.

WCTV has reached out to both the Tallahassee Police Department and the city’s communications director for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.