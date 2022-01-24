Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused in 2018 murder of 70-year-old Thomasville woman

Deanna Shirey, Robert Carter
Deanna Shirey, Robert Carter
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Trial proceedings for Robert Lee Carter II, the man accused of murder, kidnapping and several other crimes in 2018, will begin Monday, Jan. 24.

This comes three years after Carter was arrested and charged with the murder of Deanna Shirey, a 70-year-old Thomasville woman that went missing in July 2018. Carter was known to Shirey as a handyman; however, when her body was found two weeks after her disappearance in Carter’s backyard, he became a person of interest in her death.

Shirey’s car was located in Tallahassee and Carter was allegedly involved in a number of other crimes, including armed robbery and burglary, before eventually being found by law enforcement hiding under a bridge near Ochlocknee.

Carter was on the run for three days before his arrest.

