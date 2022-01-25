Atlanta Braves to bring 2021 World Series trophy to Cairo in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves will bring the Commissioner’s Trophy to Cairo on Jackie Robinson Day during the World Champions Trophy Tour.

The 2021 Braves will make 151 victory tour stops across Braves country in honor of the franchise’s 151st year in the league, according to a press release.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

During the tour, fans will have a chance to take pictures with the Commissioner’s Trophy. Additionally, the Braves will feature programming from its entertainment teams, alumni and more at select locations.

The first stop on the tour is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta.

The trophy will come to Cairo on April 15 — Jackie Robinson Day.

The tour has additional stops in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

You can learn more about the World Champions Trophy Tour and find more information regarding the schedule at this link.

