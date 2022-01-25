Advertisement

Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Elton John has postponed two dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Dallas Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas reported.

The venue said John, who has been vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and should be able to resume his farewell tour soon.

The shows in Dallas will be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

Elton John’s farewell tour is set to conclude in 2023 in Australia, his website said, after a tour spanning continents and years.

His farewell tour was launched in 2018 but was delayed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Dallas Morning News said the Dallas tour dates had been previously postponed in 2020.

John said he is retiring after the farewell tour to “dedicate more time to raising my children.”

