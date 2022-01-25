FDOH announces shutdown of monoclonal antibody sites statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Floridians will no longer be able to turn to a monoclonal antibody site to get treatment for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health announcing Monday night it is closing down all of the monoclonal antibody sites statewide, after the FDA revised its Emergency Use Authorizations for two monoclonal antibodies, meaning providers can no longer use these treatments.

The FDOH says individuals with appointments will be directly contacted regarding cancellations.

In a statement, the FDOH says, “The state of Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the FDA.”

The Biden Administration has stressed that the treatments do not prove to be effective against the Omicron strain of the virus, which is now the dominant one across the country.

Multiple states, including Florida, have still been proponents of the treatment.

