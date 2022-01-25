FHP: People trapped in vehicle after crash on Old Woodville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old Woodville Road Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to the 8000 Block of Old Woodville Road, near the Woodville Branch Library around 11 a.m. Tuesday. It was a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle hit a tree. FHP says a person was ejected from the vehicle, and people are now entrapped in the vehicle.

FHP also said minors were involved in this crash.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 a.m. Old Woodville Road is shut down as first responders work to clear the area.

