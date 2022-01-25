Advertisement

Florida to send 81,000+ books to struggling readers across state

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida is beginning the largest book distribution program in America. Called the New Worlds Reading Initiative, more than 81,000 books are on their way to struggling readers across Florida. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the hope is the initiative will keep slow readers from becoming dropouts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis handed out colorfully illustrated books at Riversink Elementary School in Wakulla County. The book “Swimmy” is about creatures that overcome danger with ingenuity and teamwork.

In addition to these students, 81,000 other slow readers are getting the book in the mail and will get a new book each month.

The governor watched as one student read a pledge to read every day, concluding “I’m feeding my brain what it needs every day.”

“Wow, great job,” complimented the governor.

“And nearly 90 percent of the students who failed to earn a high school diploma were struggling with reading by grade three,” DeSantis told reporters.

This year’s state budget contains $177 million for the New World’s Reading Initiative. It’s the brainchild of House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

“If a child can learn to read, they can learn. If they can learn, everything becomes possible,” said the speaker.

After the initial funding runs out, corporations will be able to donate up to $50 million a year to the program, and then take a credit against state taxes.

In addition to the books, parents are also being given an entire learning plan that includes text messages and support materials.

The speaker says the parents are the key to the program’s success.

“Engaging the parents in a real way, so that includes getting that communication; here’s a video about the book your kid got. Here’s some quality content that will help you read that book to your kid; give you some techniques,” Sprowls said.

The books are free for families with children from kindergarten to fifth grade who are not reading up to grade level. Nine books a school year will be sent to students’ homes.

To learn more or to enroll your child, go to newworldsreading.com/enroll.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Jay Sims pointed his laser pointer at the...
Man arrested for pointing laser at Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Plea in jeopardy in hit and run that killed Wakulla track coach

Latest News

Florida is beginning the largest book distribution program in America.
Florida starts America's largest book distribution program
Concerns rise over rent increase at Sun Estates
Concerns rise over rent increase at Sun Estates
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Jan. 25, 2022
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash