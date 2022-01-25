Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Jay Sims pointed his laser pointer at the...
Man arrested for pointing laser at Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Plea in jeopardy in hit and run that killed Wakulla track coach
According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben...
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 shooting

Latest News

A 31-year-old man refuses to get vaccinated even though the hospital requires it for a heart...
Man who refuses COVID-19 vaccination denied heart transplant
Unvaccinated man taken off transplant list
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: People trapped in vehicle after crash on Old Woodville Road
With tax-filing season underway, the Internal Revenue Service has created a checklist to help...
5 things to remember when filing tax returns in 2022