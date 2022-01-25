Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 23-year-old man for shooting a gun into his girlfriend’s apartment during a domestic dispute Sunday evening.

Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

The arrest affidavit says officers responded to the 2500 block of West Tennessee St. around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

The suspect’s girlfriend told the responding officer that she and Amilcar got into a fight the night before and he took her keys. On Sunday, Amilcar was supposed to bring his girlfriend’s keys back, but he beat her up instead and jumped out of her second-story bedroom window, according to the affidavit.

The victim and Amilcar then ran to her car, and the victim took her phone back and jumped out of the moving vehicle, the affidavit says. This is when the victim called the police.

After she got off the phone with police, the victim called Amilcar to try to de-escalate the situation as she walked into her apartment, according to the affidavit.

That’s when she saw a bullet hit her bedroom’s bathroom door and graze the ceiling, the affidavit says.

When police arrived and spoke with the victim, Amilcar called her phone. The officer told the victim to put her phone on speaker.

“Amilcar threatened to shoot and kill [the victim] several times and stated, ‘I’m going to show you who Dominique Amilcar really is. You seen what I did to the window,’” the affidavit states.

The affidavit also says Amilcar said he would come back to her apartment and “empty the clip.”

The victim and her roommate gave a description of Amilcar’s appearance and truck to officers, and they found his vehicle parked at the Arco Gas Station on West Tennessee Street, the affidavit says.

“The male was spotted in the immediate area multiple times but due to him continuing to evade officers he was not apprehended at that time,” the affidavit says.

An officer noticed a gun in Amilcar’s truck as he did a visual sweep of the vehicle.

That same officer then noticed Amilcar getting into “what appeared to be an Uber” at the Oasis Car Wash at 2740 West Tennessee St. The officer pulled the car over and Amilcar bailed out of the moving vehicle to run away, the affidavit says.

Amilcar was arrested shortly after that.

He was taken and booked into the Leon County Jail.

