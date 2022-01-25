Advertisement

Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You may be eligible for a payout from Plaid if you use financial apps like Venmo, Credit Karma, or Robinhood.

Plaid, a financial technology company, settled a class action lawsuit and has agreed to pay $58 million to all consumers with a linked bank account to any of its approximately 5,000 client apps between Jan. 1, 2013 and Nov. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit accused Plaid of collecting “more financial data than was needed from users.” Plaid has denied any wrongdoing.

Plaid connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial apps.

The lawsuit also claimed that the company obtained users’ bank login information via “Plaid Link,” “which had the look and feel of the user’s own bank account login screen,” according to the settlement website.

Some users may have already received a settlement notice by mail or email. If you did not receive a notice, but know you have used Plaid, you may still be a class member and eligible to submit a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is April 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Jay Sims pointed his laser pointer at the...
Man arrested for pointing laser at Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Plea in jeopardy in hit and run that killed Wakulla track coach
According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben...
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 shooting

Latest News

Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say
Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated a clinical trial for their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer starts clinical trial for omicron-specific vaccine
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19