Rattlers release 2022 football schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday the Florida A&M Rattlers released their 2022 football schedule off the heels of a successful 2021 campaign that saw FAMU return to the FCS playoff for the first time since 2001.

The Rattlers have a rare “Week 0″ matchup on August 27th in Chapel Hill, NC to take on FBS program North Carolina out of the ACC before opening SWAC play against Jackson State on September 4th in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. JSU was FAMU’s lone conference loss in 2021.

Florida A&M will host DII opponent Albany State on September 10th in its home opener at Bragg Memorial Stadium starting a three game home stand with the Golden Rams, Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

The middle of October sees a two game road trip for the Orange and Green visiting old MEAC foe and reigning Celebration Bowl Champion South Carolina State before visiting old rival Grambling State on October 15th.

The end of the month sees Homecoming return to the Highest of Seven Hills as Willie Simmons’ squad welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 29th. FAMU will host its home finale the following week against rival Southern.

A road game and a neutral site close the regular season as the Rattlers visit Alabama State on November 12th and face off against arch-rival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic in Orlando on November 19th.

The full schedule can be found below...

DATE OPPONENT (*DENOTES SWAC GAME) LOCATION AUGUST 27TH NORTH CAROLINA AWAY SEPTEMBER 4TH *JACKSON STATE (ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC) NEUTRAL (MIAMI) SEPTEMBER 10TH ALBANY STATE HOME SEPTEMBER 17TH BYE SEPTEMBER 24TH *ALABAMA A&M HOME OCTOBER 1ST *MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE HOME OCTOBER 8TH SOUTH CAROLINA STATE AWAY OCTOBER 15TH *GRAMBLING STATE AWAY OCTOBER 22ND BYE OCTOBER 29TH *ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (HOMECOMING) HOME NOVEMBER 5TH *SOUTHERN HOME NOVEMBER 12TH *ALABAMA STATE AWAY NOVEMBER 19TH BETHUNE-COOKMAN (FLORIDA CLASSIC) NEUTRAL (ORLANDO)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.