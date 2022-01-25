Advertisement

Rattlers release 2022 football schedule

The Rattlers dominated Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic in Orlando, 46-21.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday the Florida A&M Rattlers released their 2022 football schedule off the heels of a successful 2021 campaign that saw FAMU return to the FCS playoff for the first time since 2001.

The Rattlers have a rare “Week 0″ matchup on August 27th in Chapel Hill, NC to take on FBS program North Carolina out of the ACC before opening SWAC play against Jackson State on September 4th in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. JSU was FAMU’s lone conference loss in 2021.

Florida A&M will host DII opponent Albany State on September 10th in its home opener at Bragg Memorial Stadium starting a three game home stand with the Golden Rams, Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

The middle of October sees a two game road trip for the Orange and Green visiting old MEAC foe and reigning Celebration Bowl Champion South Carolina State before visiting old rival Grambling State on October 15th.

The end of the month sees Homecoming return to the Highest of Seven Hills as Willie Simmons’ squad welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 29th. FAMU will host its home finale the following week against rival Southern.

A road game and a neutral site close the regular season as the Rattlers visit Alabama State on November 12th and face off against arch-rival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic in Orlando on November 19th.

The full schedule can be found below...

DATEOPPONENT (*DENOTES SWAC GAME)LOCATION
AUGUST 27THNORTH CAROLINAAWAY
SEPTEMBER 4TH*JACKSON STATE (ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC)NEUTRAL (MIAMI)
SEPTEMBER 10THALBANY STATEHOME
SEPTEMBER 17THBYE
SEPTEMBER 24TH*ALABAMA A&MHOME
OCTOBER 1ST*MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATEHOME
OCTOBER 8THSOUTH CAROLINA STATEAWAY
OCTOBER 15TH*GRAMBLING STATEAWAY
OCTOBER 22NDBYE
OCTOBER 29TH*ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (HOMECOMING)HOME
NOVEMBER 5TH*SOUTHERNHOME
NOVEMBER 12TH*ALABAMA STATEAWAY
NOVEMBER 19THBETHUNE-COOKMAN (FLORIDA CLASSIC)NEUTRAL (ORLANDO)

