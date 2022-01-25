Advertisement

Semi crash blocks part of Highway 231

Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.
Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.(Gray)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the semi was southbound on Highway 231 in Jackson County, turning onto Dilmore Road. They say the driver oversteered the vehicle, causing its trailer to turn over.

Troopers say the trailer blocked the northbound right lane of Highway 231.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
Tallahassee police officer fired after confrontation at jail
According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Jay Sims pointed his laser pointer at the...
Man arrested for pointing laser at Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter
Andrew Lawyer II
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder after shooting son in 2019
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Plea in jeopardy in hit and run that killed Wakulla track coach
According to the State Attorney’s Office in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ruben...
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder for 2019 shooting

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol says people were trapped in a vehicle after hitting a tree on Old...
FHP: 2 kids, 1 adult seriously injured after Old Woodville Road Crash
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
Dominique Amilcar faces charges of firing a deadly missile into a building, resisting an...
Man arrested for firing into girlfriend’s apartment, Tallahassee police say
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday evening that it has fired one of its...
TPD expected to release officer body cam video in jail confrontation